Need work and miss concerts? Riverfront Park hiring seasonal workers for summer events

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are looking for temporary work and wouldn’t mind catching some shows while you are at it, Riverfront Park is hiring seasonal workers for concerts and events this summer!

With the state back open and COVID nearly in our rearview mirror, events are back on at Riverfront Park, so now is the perfect time to get in on the festivities—and get a paycheck while you are doing it.

Spokane Parks & Rec is looking for temp-seasonals to assist with concert season, which runs from August–October, as well as their newly-launched 2021 Pavilion concert series.

RELATED: List: Riverfront Park Pavilion summer concert lineup

Workers will help set up and tear down fences, collect garbage, clean surfaces, set up chairs, clean facilities and manage crowds. Pay is $16 per hour.

Shifts vary from three to seven hours, and typically run from the afternoon to late evening or early morning. Employees must be available for shift coverage through October.

For more information, including an application, check out the City of Spokane job posting here.

RELATED: 101 things to do in the Inland Northwest this summer

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.