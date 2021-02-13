Need Valentine’s Day plans? Here’s a list of restaurants opening for indoor dining

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s almost Valentine’s Day, and if you’re looking for something to do with that special someone, your options just expanded.

The East Region moves into Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan on Sunday, meaning you can finally sit inside your favorite restaurant again.

We’ve started a list of restaurants that will be open this Valentine’s Day, so you don’t have to seek them out.

Just keep reading.

This list is growing by the second. If your restaurant didn’t make the cut, just email news4@kxly.com and we’ll make sure it’s added.

