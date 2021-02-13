Need Valentine’s Day plans? Here’s a list of restaurants opening for indoor dining
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s almost Valentine’s Day, and if you’re looking for something to do with that special someone, your options just expanded.
The East Region moves into Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan on Sunday, meaning you can finally sit inside your favorite restaurant again.
We’ve started a list of restaurants that will be open this Valentine’s Day, so you don’t have to seek them out.
Just keep reading.
- The Flying Goat
- Borracho Tacos & Tequileria
- Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
- Incrediburger & Eggs
- Remedy Kitchen and Tavern
- Clinkerdagger
- Backyard Public House
- Barnwood Social Kitchen and Tavern
- Brick West Brewery
- Checkerboard Tap Room
- MacKenzie River Pizza
- Tomato Street
This list is growing by the second. If your restaurant didn’t make the cut, just email news4@kxly.com and we’ll make sure it’s added.
