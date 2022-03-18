Need to work on your swing? Swing Lounge open for golfers of all skill levels

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — Golf season is almost upon us!

Swing Lounge is where you can work on your game without the weather getting in the way.

The indoor golf lounge has four Trackman bays to play golf on with over 120 courses to pick from.

There’s a pro shop for golfers looking to upgrade equipment and lessons are also available by appointment.

You can also enjoy beer, wine, flatbread pizza, sandwiches and much more on the clubhouse menu.

Swing Lounge is where you can practice like a pro and have the full golf experience.

The lounge is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

It’s located at 3808 N Sullivan Rd, Suite #103.

For more information and to book your tee time, see the official Swing Lounge website or follow them on Facebook.

