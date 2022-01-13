Need to upgrade your old wood stove? Here’s how to get one at a discounted price

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Do you use an old wood stove or fireplace insert to heat your home?

Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency has a program to give you an upgraded device — saving you money and your health in the process.

The agency recently acquired grant funding from Washington State Department of Ecology.

Burning an old wood stove releasing particles that pollute the air inside and outside. It can be hazardous.

Have you been heating your home with an old wood stove this winter? 🔥 We’re live at Country Homes Power talking about a program through @SpokaneCleanAir where Spokane County residents can get a healthier upgrade! @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/gTrIBGdPu6 — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) January 13, 2022

Participating businesses like Country Homes Power in North Spokane will help you trade out your old stove for a new one.

Which type of device you choose is up to you and you get a discount!

Wood = $800 discount

Pellet = $1,200 discount

Gas = $1,600 discount

Ductless, mini-split heat pump = $2,000 discount

To qualify, you must:

Be the owner of a home located in Spokane County (incorporated or unincorporated).

Have an installed, operational wood burning stove, either free standing or inserted in the fireplace. The device must be either non-EPA certified or at least 20 years old. Fireplaces do not qualify.

Use your wood burning device on a regular basis and burn at least two cords during a typical heating season. Due to limited funds, occasional use (e.g. weekends only, for aesthetics, etc.) does not qualify.

For more information and to apply, see this page on the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency website.

