Need to relax? Visit Spokane’s new meditation and healing studio

by Will Wixey

Anam Cara Healing Center

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you’re feeling stressed, look no further than the brand new Anam Cara Healing Center.

The meditation studio just opened in downtown Spokane, and is dedicated to reducing everyday stress and anxiety. It hopes to bring calmness to many people’s everyday lives and serve as a place where community care and self-care meet.

“Mindfulness is at the core of everything we do,” said founder and owner Hannah Talbot. “When you are present in your body and aware of the quality of your thoughts, you are your most embodied self. Mindfulness is a way of shutting down the many tabs we have open in our brain, so that you can come back to your center.”

The healing center offers in-person meditation classes, one-on-one healing sessions, as well as workshops and trainings.

The studio has a variety of different member packages, including a $17 single class pass if you want to try it out.

If you’re interested, you can visit the studio at 7 South Howard St, Studio 210. You can view the available class schedule times here.

READ: Enter raffle to win a new home for your pup in River Park Square

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.