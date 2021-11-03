Need seasonal work? Mt. Spokane hosting job fair Saturday

Erin Robinson,
Posted:
by Erin Robinson
Mt. Spokane getting ready for the ski and snowboard season

SPOKANE, Wash. — Are you looking for a seasonal job? 

Mt. Spokane is hiring for a variety of positions and will hold a job fair this Saturday. 

The local ski mountain is looking for people to help with mountain operations, in concessions and in the ski school. 

Those interested should complete a job application and send it to Human Resources. 

The job fair will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the mountain. 

Learn more here.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a news tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

Top Stories