Need seasonal work? Mt. Spokane hosting job fair Saturday

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Are you looking for a seasonal job?

Mt. Spokane is hiring for a variety of positions and will hold a job fair this Saturday.

The local ski mountain is looking for people to help with mountain operations, in concessions and in the ski school.

Those interested should complete a job application and send it to Human Resources.

The job fair will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the mountain.

Learn more here.

