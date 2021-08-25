Need school supplies? Central Valley School District to host back to school resource fair Thursday
SPOKANE CO., Wash. — If your student is in need of school supplies, the Central Valley School District is handing them out, and offering several other resources, on Thursday.
The back to school resource fair will provide students with tools they need to start the new school year. It will also showcase services available at the new Central Valley School District Student and Family Engagement Center.
Free resources available for all CVSD students and families include:
- School supplies and backpacks
- Back to school clothing
- Hygiene products
- Public library access
- Diaper bank supplies
- Mobile food truck
Access to additional resources and information include:
- Local dental, vision, health and mental health services
- Local support groups
- Parenting classes
- Family counseling
- Health insurance
- Rental and energy assistance from SNAP
The resource fair will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 612 S McDonald Rd.
Students in Central Valley head back to class on September 8.
RELATED: More kids catching COVID-19 before heading back to school
READ: Ridgeline High School to welcome first group of Falcons this fall
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.