Need school supplies? Central Valley School District to host back to school resource fair Thursday

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — If your student is in need of school supplies, the Central Valley School District is handing them out, and offering several other resources, on Thursday.

The back to school resource fair will provide students with tools they need to start the new school year. It will also showcase services available at the new Central Valley School District Student and Family Engagement Center.

Free resources available for all CVSD students and families include:

School supplies and backpacks

Back to school clothing

Hygiene products

Public library access

Diaper bank supplies

Mobile food truck

Access to additional resources and information include:

Local dental, vision, health and mental health services

Local support groups

Parenting classes

Family counseling

Health insurance

Rental and energy assistance from SNAP

The resource fair will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 612 S McDonald Rd.

Students in Central Valley head back to class on September 8.

