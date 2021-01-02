Need an excuse to binge that series? This gloomy weather could be it

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — It will be a good weekend to bundle up and stay inside.

The Spokane area can expect rain throughout Saturday. That rain could turn to snow Sunday morning with wind gusts expected to reach 33 miles per hour.

A hazardous weather outlook is targeting parts of North Idaho, as well as east central Washington. According to the National Weather Service, a combination of rain and snow will increase the chance for flooding in rivers over the Palouse, Spokane, and the central and southern Idaho Panhandle.

Rain will continue off and on throughout Monday before things start to clear up. We can expect a partly sunny Tuesday!

In addition to the significant mountain snows, we have also forecast a period of breezy to windy conditions tonight. South to southwest wind gusts of 40-50 mph will be possible mainly over SE Washington into NC Idaho. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/MtLY84LpR5 — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) January 2, 2021

