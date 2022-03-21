Need a summer job? The YMCA is hiring

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – Are you or someone you know searching for a summer job?

The YMCA of the Inland Northwest is looking to fill several full-time, part-time and summer-only positions in aquatics and summer day camps.

Summer is typically a very busy time for the YMCA as kids are out of school and parents are looking for enriching summer experiences.

The YMCA has positions for teens and college students, but also for those who may be looking to re-enter the workforce.

Lifeguard positions start at $14.50 per hour and up, while summer day camp positions start at $14.75 per hour and up.

Learn more about open positions here.

READ: Quinn XCII to headline at McCarthey Athletic Center this spring

TOP HEADLINES: Take in the sights and smells of spring at Manito Park’s Gaiser Conservatory

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.