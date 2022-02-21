Need a snow shovel? No-Li Brewhouse is handing them out for free

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — No-Li Brewhouse is celebrating the fresh snow with free shovels.

People who go to pub between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday can get a complimentary snow shovel, as long as they agree to pay it forward.

No-Li asks that folks use the shovel to help others by clearing a neighbor’s walkway or driveway.

The brewhouse is located at 1003 E Trent Ave.

