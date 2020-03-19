Need a read? Spokane bookstores provide curbside pickup

SPOKANE, Wash. — More restaurants, entertainment venues and stores are cutting back their hours, with some even closing completely over the next few weeks.

All of this is part of an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Business still need customers to survive, so some, like local bookstores, are getting creative.

“We are really trying to encourage everyone to call before they come in. We’ll have your books ready for you,’ said Kerry Halls.

Halls is the store manager at Auntie’s Bookstore in downtown Spokane. The store has been meeting demands with curbside pickup.

“The curbside thing was really just a response to how we can safely get books into people’s hands,” Halls said.

All you have to do is place an order over the phone and they will bring your books to the front of their on Washington Street.

“People are kind of digging it. You know, it gives people the opportunity to 1. Find something to do when they’re stuck at home, 2. Support a local business and do it safely,” Halls said.

Auntie’s isn’t the only bookstore selling during social distancing. Wishing Tree Books in the Perry District may have closed their shop to in-store customers, but they have also added curbside pickup to their options.

Readers can browse both shops’ online catalogs and they will even mail orders to customers’ homes.

“We’re Spokane grown, we love Spokane and that’s who we are,” Halls said.

Despite having to let some part-time staffers go and extra cleaning, Halls said Auntie’s is taking it minute-by-minute.

“We’re going to try the best we can both for our employees and for the community to give people something to do and rely on,” Halls said.

