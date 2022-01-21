Need a new place for lunch? Try healthy, house-made salads at Fresh and Foraged
SPOKANE, Wash. — Do you want to try a new place for lunch? Fresh and Foraged is a new spot in North Spokane — serving salads!
The salads are made fresh daily and the fast-casual restaurant prides itself on being a healthy fast food source. They have options for a healthy lunch or breakfast to start your day.
Some additional menu items include acai bowls, oatmeal bowls, baked potatoes and gluten-free toast.
Ingredients are all fresh, never frozen, and all made in-house. Salads are gluten-free and can accommodate most food allergies.
Owner Sarah Davis says the dressings are primarily dairy-free, and made daily right here in Spokane.
They believe the difference is in the details – like using 100% extra virgin olive oil, clean vegan mayo and organic ingredients when available.
Salad options like chopped cobb and chicken caesar are on the menu, but you can also build your own salad!
Try out Fresh and Foraged at 410 E Holland Ave.
For more information, see the official website and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
