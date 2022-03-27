Need a job? The city is hiring!
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you’re looking for a job this spring, there are plenty of opportunities to work for the city!
Many local departments are promoting their employment opportunities right now. The city’s looking for people to fill spots in transit, parks and recreation, the city council, and more!
Spokane Transit has been advertising a variety of positions lately, including the benefits and bonuses available to its employees.
There’s listings for coach operators, safety coordinators, customer support, and many other jobs. Find what might work for you on Spokane Transit’s website.
Also, Spokane Parks and Recreation is looking for people to join their team.
Often regarded as “Spokane’s best kept secret,” Spokane parks and recreation employees can get paid for doing park maintenance at some great rates! There are plenty of part-time and full-time applications to look through online.
And last but not least, the Spokane City Council is also hiring.
Specifically, the city council wants individuals to help with funding distribution and calculating salaries. There are also vacancies for several local volunteer boards, commissions, or committees, so if you want to contribute to the city in a different way, check out the current vacancies here.
So if you have the qualifications and are looking for a job, consider applying to the city and providing service to the greater Inland Northwest community!
