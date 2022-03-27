Need a job? The city is hiring!

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you’re looking for a job this spring, there are plenty of opportunities to work for the city!

Many local departments are promoting their employment opportunities right now. The city’s looking for people to fill spots in transit, parks and recreation, the city council, and more!

Spokane Transit has been advertising a variety of positions lately, including the benefits and bonuses available to its employees.

We're #hiring. Earn up to $9k in hiring and retention bonuses at STA! New employees will receive a $3k hiring bonus and can receive $2k retention bonuses in December 2022, June 2023 and December 2023. Apply today at https://t.co/KLovjqoKLo.

STA is an equal opportunity employer. pic.twitter.com/StR32BseuW — Spokane Transit (@spokanetransit) March 18, 2022

There’s listings for coach operators, safety coordinators, customer support, and many other jobs. Find what might work for you on Spokane Transit’s website.

Also, Spokane Parks and Recreation is looking for people to join their team.

We're hiring! Apply today to join the talented team that keeps Spokane's parks clean and green: https://t.co/zyRY8uR6Yx pic.twitter.com/1CwhmaBlpY — Spokane City Parks & Rec (@SpokaneParks) March 16, 2022

Often regarded as “Spokane’s best kept secret,” Spokane parks and recreation employees can get paid for doing park maintenance at some great rates! There are plenty of part-time and full-time applications to look through online.

And last but not least, the Spokane City Council is also hiring.

We're hiring! The ARPA Community Engagement Specialist manages the City’s public engagement processes related to the allocation of American Rescue Plan Act dollars. Click the link below to apply! https://t.co/TXJ4HGkd5c pic.twitter.com/bm1lFgRr9d — Spokane City Council (@Spokane_Council) March 4, 2022

Specifically, the city council wants individuals to help with funding distribution and calculating salaries. There are also vacancies for several local volunteer boards, commissions, or committees, so if you want to contribute to the city in a different way, check out the current vacancies here.

So if you have the qualifications and are looking for a job, consider applying to the city and providing service to the greater Inland Northwest community!

