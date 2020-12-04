Need a COVID test? Here’s where to get one in Spokane County

SPOKANE, Wash. — Coronavirus case rates are rising in Spokane and the need for testing is increasing, as well.

Fortunately, there are plenty of places to get a COVID test should you need one.

Testing can be completed at your primary care provider or at a variety of testing sites across the county.

Testing at Providence’s ExpressCare is available by appointment only or through ExpressCare Virtual, with testing turnaround times ranging from 30 minutes for symptomatic patients or 48 hours for other testing. Urgent Care facilities are seeing a turnaround time of 24-48 hours, though that varies by the numbers of tests sent in.

MultiCare said test results are taking between two and four days at all of their urgent care clinics. They provide PCR tests only because those are the most accurate.

Meantime, CHAS is also offering PCR tests, with results taking between one and three days. They offer rapid tests, but only for the most severe cases.

On Friday, CHAS announced it would open a new test drive-thru testing site at the Spokane Arena on Sunday. The healthcare provider hopes to test 600 people per day at the site and recommend scheduling online before you visit, though they will test anyone who pulls up.

If you do not have a primary care provider or are currently without insurance, there are low- and no-cost testing services at the following locations:

CHAS

Denny Murphy – 1001 W. Second Ave

Spokane Urgent Care – Valley – 1502 N. Vercler Rd

Spokane Urgent Care – North – 5901 N Lidgerwood, Suite 126

North County – 401 S. Main St, Deer Park

Unify

Northeast – 4001 N. Cook St

Mission – 120 W. Mission Ave

West Central – 1603 N. Belt St

Saturn

Saturn Clinic – 826 N. Mullan Rd

Walgreens

2105 E. Wellesley Ave

2702 N. Argonne Rd

The cost of a diagnostic laboratory test is $129 at Walgreens, which includes $100 for the laboratory services to process a test and $29 for the Walgreen visit. A rapid diagnostic test, which provides results within 24 hours, is $129 and a rapid antigen test, which provides results in an hour, is $49.

Rite Aid

12222 E. Sprague Ave