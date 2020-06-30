Nectar Wine and Beer employee tests positive for COVID-19

SPOKANE, Wash. — An employee at Nectar Wine and Beer in Kendall Yards has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, owner Josh Wade said the employee’s test was returned on Monday. The restaurant said the employee last worked on June 20 and decided to get tested after feeling symptoms on June 23.

“Upon receiving the positive test notification we closed for the day for a deeper version of our sanitization routines,” Wade said. “No other team members are showing symptoms and all have been tested. Staff will be allowed back to work upon notification of a negative test result.”

Wade said the wine bar has been operating under phase 2 regulations and staff are asked a series of health questions at the start of their shifts. Employees have their temperatures taken, wear masks, wash their hands and routinely sanitize the space.

Nectar operates with two separate teams of workers and will remain open with a team that has not had any interaction with the employee who tested positive.

Nectar is one of several restaurants across the region that have had employees test positive. Last week, 24 cases of COVID-19 were linked to Borracho Tacos & Tequileria in downtown Spokane.

Northwest Pizza Co. and Bardenay in Coeur d’Alene also announced they had employees test positive. Remedy on the South Hill decided to voluntarily close after employees felt they should be tested.

