Nearly half of all Kootenai Co. voters have cast their ballots

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — Just one day out from Election Day, nearly 50-percent of Kootenai County voters have cast their ballots.

As of Monday, 103,550 people have registered to vote—and of them, 48,271 have returned their ballots in-person or by mail. That adds up to roughly 46-percent of ballots being cast.

The Elections Department says 9,315 people have voted early, and of the 46,707 absentee ballots they sent out, 38,956 have been filled out and returned.

