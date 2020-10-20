Nearly half of absentee ballots have been returned in Kootenai Co.

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — Nearly half of the Kootenai County voters who requested absentee ballots have already returned them to the elections office.

A record number of people have chosen to vote by mail this year. Of the county’s 102,892 registered voters, about 48,000 are expected to cast an absentee ballot.

The latest data shows that nearly 46,000 of those absentee ballots have been sent out to voters, with 20,000 having already been returned as of Tuesday afternoon. Additional absentee ballots will be mailed out before the end of the week. Registered voters planning to vote by mail this year have until Friday to request an absentee ballot.

Early in-person voting is also underway in North Idaho. On Monday, 931 early voters turned out at polls in Kootenai County and that number raised to 1,317 by Tuesday afternoon.

High voter turnout has been reported across the country, including across the state border in Spokane County. As of Tuesday, about 25 percent of registered voters in Spokane County had already returned their ballots.

