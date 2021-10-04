Power restored to thousands of Avista customers near Spokane Valley

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Nearly 8,600 Avista customers experienced power outages in and around Spokane Valley early Monday. Power has since been restored.

About 1,000 people in East Central Spokane were without power. The majority of outages were reported in Spokane Valley.

Avista reported the outages just before 2:30 a.m. Power was completely restored around 4:40 a.m.

The cause of the outages is under investigation.

This is a developing story.

