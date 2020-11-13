Nearly 8,000 Avista customers affected by power outages around Inland Northwest

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A storm moving through Washington has cut power to thousands of Avista customers around the Inland Northwest.

According to Avista, about 7,908 customers are affected by these outages.

Hundreds of outages were reported in Spokane County Friday morning, but the majority of them were in the northern part of the state.

According to Avista, more than 2,200 customers are without power in Pend Orielle County. 1,300 of those are in the Cusick area.

The snow storm brought snow and heavy winds to the region Friday morning, knocking down power poles throughout the area. Crews shut down both directions of I-90 at the US 2 interchange due to an active powerline on the road. The powerline has been removed, but drivers are still urged to be cautious when driving through the area.

WSDOT urged drivers to use caution on all impacted roads, especially on mountain passes in both Washington and North Idaho. You can find the latest on driving conditions for local mountain passes here.

