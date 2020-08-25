Nearly 80 COVID cases reported in Whitman Co. in four days, majority connected to WSU

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

PULLMAN, Wash. — Whitman County has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases, and the health department said majority are connected to Washington State University.

According to Whitman County Public Health, 30 people tested positive on August 22 and another 39 the next day. All the cases were in the younger population. This is raising concerns for the health department.

“Our biggest concern is does it spread to the community at-large and then if it does, then it’s a threat to long-term care assisted living facilities,” said Troy Henderson, Director of Whitman County Public Health.

The increase in cases also has students worried.

“I definitely think that there’s a really high level of personal responsibility that a lot of young people are not indicating that they’re able to handle,” said Grace Hendrickson, a graduate student at Washington State University.

She’s seen students not following the state mandates.

“People walking around unmasked, lining up in close groups outside of main entrances and doorways,” Hendrickson explained.

It’s also happened near her own backyard.

“In my alleyway, I go down less than a quarter mile, a couple hundred yards — big parties happening on decks down below,” Hendrickson explained. “Especially also what’s concerning is the amount of people going from house to house to house because if you’re at one place with 30 people and someone is infected and doesn’t know, you’re taking that to another house full of another 30 people.”

Pullman Police were called to about a dozen parties over the weekend. According to Chief Gary Jenkins, officers gave out warnings to people who hosted parties and said there were a few on Greek row and College Hill.

Jenkins said those who received warnings this weekend will get a ticket if they are contacted another time for the same reason.

The police chief said depending on the number of parties and COVID-19 cases in Whitman County, the department may move to stricter enforcement. He said there will be no warnings next time and the person would automatically get a ticket.

“We have spoken to a few young adults who tested positive and they said they were at a party and you know, obviously they said I don’t know everybody who was there,” Henderson said. “Students need to be really aware of the fact that their poor choices, although it’s not likely to have a serious negative impact on them as an individual, it does put the larger community at risk.”

Whitman County Public Health has four people on their primary contact tracing team, Henderson said. They have more trained if they need to expand. According to Henderson, WSU has about six contact tracers who take the lead if a case involves a student.

The public health director said they don’t know if the increase in cases will spread to the community and they should have a better idea later this week.

According to Phil Weiler, Vice President for Marketing and Communications, WSU is preparing a walk-up testing site for students.

If a student is feeling ill, they’re asked to call Cougar Health Services before going to get tested. A health professional from Insight will collect the test sample from a tent the university will set up outside.

Weiler said the sample will be sent to a lab run by WSU.

The tent is expected to be up and running in about two weeks, Weiler said. Because the building doesn’t have a proper air filtration system to protect others from being infected, the university will need to install one.

“Cougs help Cougs so you need to take responsibility and wear masks and not go out and interact appropriately,” Hendrickson said.

READ: Pullman Police to start enforcing mask mandate with fines, possible jail time

RELATED: WSU issues statement on rising COVID-19 cases among students as Whitman Co. sees 39 infections overnight

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.