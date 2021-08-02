Nearly 70 pounds of cocaine seized at Canadian border in Montana

by Vincent Saglimbeni

SWEETGRASS, Mont. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized 69.5 pounds of cocaine this past Thursday.

CBP officers assigned at the Sweetgrass border stopped a commercial truck driven by a Canadian woman. The truck contained watermelons and peppers headed to Canada.

Officers investigated deeper into the truck and found concealed bags full of cocaine.

“Utilizing high-tech tools, our frontline CBP Officers used a combination of their training and experience to detect and seize 69.5 pounds of cocaine in the cargo environment,” said Area Port Director Jason Greene, Sweetgrass Port of Entry. “The ability to facilitate lawful trade and travel while sustaining a focus on enforcement, is critical to our border security mission.”

The case is being sent to the United States Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

