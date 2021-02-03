Nearly 5,000 people have been vaccinated at the Spokane Arena

SPOKANE, Wash. — As the Spokane Arena moves through another week of vaccine appointments, CHAS Health reports that 4,969 people have been vaccinated since the site opened last Wednesday.

At the start of the week, the site was still waiting on vaccine doses from the state — now, those doses are here, and all 4,000 of them went straight to the Spokane Arena.

Providers like CHAS Health, Providence and Spokane Regional Health have not gotten a first dose shipment yet this week.

CHAS Health tells us 4,969 people have been vaccinated so far at the Spokane Arena since it opened last Wednesday. Plan is to resume vaccinations there Thursday-Sunday with a goal of 600 per day. Website will open for next round of appointments on Tuesday at 5pm. @kxly4news — Maher Kawash (@MaherKXLY) February 3, 2021

Vaccinations at the Arena will resume Thursday through Sunday, and staff are aiming for 600 vaccinations per day. The CHAS Health website will reopen for appointments on Tuesday, February 9 at 5 p.m.

