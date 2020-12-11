Nearly 50-percent of Airway Heights Corrections Center inmates infected with COVID-19

Maher Kawash by Maher Kawash

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Washington Department of Corrections’ biggest fear is now a reality as COVID-19 overtakes some jail systems.

The biggest outbreak among Washington’s prisons is right in Spokane County, at the Airway Heights Corrections Center.

As of Thursday, 779 inmates and 53 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, and that’s just 11 days after the first confirmed case, according to a spokesperson. There are 1,600 inmates in the prison.

4 News Now has learned some of the conditions those inmates are living through.

We obtained a memo sent to all inmates, which said the prison is not allowing access to phones, showers and other common use areas.

RELATED: Airway Heights inmates deprived of showers, hot food in effort to curb COVID outbreak

The prison said these measures are “not meant to be punitive and are only done to protect those who have not been exposed to COVID-19.”

Danyl Finley’s husband is behind bars in that prison, and she said he hasn’t been able to shower for a week now despite testing negative.

“I’m terrified because the infirmary is full, and so they’re left in their beds and this is a deadly virus,” Finley said.

Finley said her husband has also been getting half-frozen meals this week — she said that’s because the kitchen staff hasn’t been working during this outbreak.

It’s still not known how the virus got into the prison, but Finley said masking is an issue.

“I know they make the inmates wear masks when they’re outside of their room, but half the time, staff isn’t wearing one,” Finley said.

The memo also said the prison is planning to separate COVID-positive inmates into other units, but Finley said that has not been the case for her husband.

She said he was in a clean unit, but she learned today one person in that unit now has COVID-19.

Spokane NAACP President Kurtis Robinson said he and other local organizations, like Smart Justice Spokane and the Bail Project, saw this coming.

“Everybody warned and gave steps and precaution to prevent this from happening and those were ignored,” Robinson said.

Now, they’re calling for more action to get a handle on this.

“We’re calling for rapid group testing, we’re calling for that to cycle through on a regular basis, we’re calling for a baseline to be set,” Robinson said.

4 News Now has reached out to the Airway Heights Corrections Center for comment, but we have not heard back yet.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.