40 COVID cases tied to large Adams Co. wedding last week

ADAMS CO., Wash. — 40 COVID-19 cases have been linked to a wedding held in Adams County last week.

More than 300 people attended the event, which the Grant County Health District says they “are unable to meet all the demands of” — on Monday, the district reported 17 cases associated with the wedding, but that number drifted to 40 as of Tuesday.

The district also warned of the “multi-jurisdictional impact” of this event, concerned that cases would start cropping up across Washington, and now other small health districts are reporting cases connected to the wedding.

Adams County Health Department says at least four cases in the county are tied to the event.

At the time, public gatherings were to not exceed 30 people—due to Governor Inslee’s new restrictions that went into effect this week, indoor receptions and similar gatherings will be prohibited.

