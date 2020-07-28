Nearly 3,500 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Spokane

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District reports that 3,428 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and 47 people have died from COVID-related conditions.

That is an increase of 91 people since Sunday.

According to the Health District, 58 people are currently hospitalized, 38 of whom are Spokane County residents.

They recommend that everyone follow the recommendations of the CDC; wearing a face covering, social distancing and minimizing contact with people from other households.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.