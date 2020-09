Nearly 3,000 Avista customers without power in N. Spokane, Mead

SPOKANE, Wash. — Nearly 3,000 people are without power in the North Spokane, Wandermere and Mead areas.

We are investigating outages in north Spokane/Wandermere/Mead areas. See https://t.co/VW3Z9fag95 for updates on estimated restoration time(s) when known. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/sWgT7my0us — Avista Utilities (@AvistaUtilities) September 15, 2020

Avista has not determined what caused the outages, but have dispatched crews to the area.

The utility company expects the outages to be repaired by 1:15 p.m.

