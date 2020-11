Power restored to nearly 300 Avista customers in Post Falls

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

POST FALLS, Idaho — Power has been restored to the 286 Avista customers who were without power in the Post Falls area Sunday afternoon.

According to Avista, customers were without power for about an hour.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.