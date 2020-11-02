Nearly 2,000 people in Whitman County have contracted COVID-19, Public Health says

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

WHITMAN CO., Wash. — Whitman County Public Health has reported another 16 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

Currently, 1,840 people have contracted the coronavirus in Whitman County—the majority of cases fueled by a lack of social distancing and face masks along Greek Row at Washington State University, a trend which is finally falling after months of spikes.

RELATED: COVID-19 on the decline at WSU, weeks after Greek Row spike

Public Health says the new cases include a man and woman aged 0-19, five women and three men aged 20-29, three women between 40-59 and another three woman between 60-79. Of those people, six are in the hospital receiving treatment and the rest are in isolation.

“Current COVID-19 activity highlights the need for individuals to maintain social distancing and personal vigilance,” Public Health wrote in a statement. “Masks are an easy and effective way to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

RELATED: National Guard to be deployed to WSU as COVID-19 cases rise in Pullman

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.