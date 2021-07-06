Nearly $1M in federal funds approved to help fight Andrus Fire

CHENEY, Wash. — Federal funds have been authorized for the Andrus Fire burning near Cheney.

Firefighting is expensive, and with federal funds approved, local agencies are given an assistance grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

FEMA says the Andrus Fire threatens homes, communication sites, roads, a school, recreational areas and infrastructure, and regional administrator Vincent Maykovich determined the fire “could cause destruction that would constitute a major disaster.”

This authorization frees up $778,778 for Washington’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, which is used for post-fire operations like cleanup and mitigating hazards like erosion or floods.

