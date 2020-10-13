Nearly 15 percent of Lake City High School students quarantined

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Nearly 15 percent of all students at Lake City High School are at home because of COVID-19.

Scott Maben, spokesperson for the Coeur d’Alene School District, said of the 1,479 students enrolled, 212 of them are currently isolating because they were in close contact with someone infected or are infected themselves.

The district returned to in-person learning a week ago. Maben said it is possible the district will return to a blended learning model or close the school entirely to in-person attendance if high absent rates continue.

RELATED: LIST: Keeping track of COVID-19 in local school districts

RELATED: Tracking COVID-19 in your child’s school district