Nearly 1,000 people without power near Medical Lake
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — An outage has knocked out power for nearly 1,000 near Medical Lake.
According to the Avista outage map, the outage is centered around Espanola, roughly two miles west of Medical Lake. Currently, 934 people are without power, and crews are investigating the cause of the outage.
Power is expected to be restored at 3:30 p.m.
