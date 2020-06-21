Nearly 1,000 people in Spokane Co. have tested positive for COVID-19

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Copyright KXLY 4 News Now 2020

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District has confirmed that 976 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Spokane County, and 37 have died.

That is an increase of 14 cases since Saturday, and the Health District has not reported any deaths in nearly two weeks. Spokane County previously saw a near-unprecedented spike in coronavirus cases on Friday—43 people tested positive in just a day.

RELATED: Spokane County sees second highest overnight spike in COVID-19 cases with 43 positive tests

“Recent increases in positive cases without an epidemiological link are signals alerting us to potential community-wide spread that could result in increased hospitalizations and hinder our ability to keep our community open,” said Spokane County Health Officer, Dr. Bob Lutz. “If we remain steady with a calibrated, methodical approach to reopen and follow recommended public health measures, then we can continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Spokane County.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.