Nearby police operation temporarily locks down Rogers High School

by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police asked Rogers High School to temporarily lock down Tuesday as they executed a search warrant nearby.

It was part of an undercover drug bust happening on E. Wellesley near the school.

The lockdown was put in place out of an abundance of caution and lasted about 15 minutes.

Police have not arrested anyone at this time and school has returned to normal operations.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.