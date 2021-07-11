Near record temperatures sweep the Inland Northwest – Katerina

SPOKANE, Wash. – It was a hot and smoky day across the Inland Northwest on Saturday. Much of the region was under a Heat Advisory and a Fire Weather Warning due to dry and breezy conditions.

Active fires across the region will likely continue to produce smoke into the Northeast Blue Mountains, Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, and Camas Prairie. Make sure you keep your windows and doors closed to keep inside air as clean as possible and reduce the amount of time spent in smoky areas if possible.

Temperatures across the Inland Northwest are expected to reach the 90s and triple digits once again on Sunday. Our high in Spokane is expected to reach 96 degrees with mostly sunshine. Make sure to hydrate and wear plenty of SPF!