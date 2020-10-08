Near record highs today! The cool-down starts tomorrow. -Kris

I’m almost 100% certain we’ve had our last 80°+ day of 2020 in Spokane. It was a beautiful 82° today, which is almost 20 degrees above average. We’re in for a 25-degree drop in temperatures over the next few days, and the cooling trend kicks off on Thursday. Expect high temperatures in the mid 70s, which is still well above our average high. There will still be plenty of sunshine on Thursday, however, there is the possibility of some wildfire smoke in the morning. Our Air Quality Index could reach into the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” range, before the winds pick up in the afternoon. Wind gusts of up to 30 mph are possible.

We will keep the sunny, warm weather on Friday, but it will be just a few degrees cooler than Thursday. The bottom really falls out of our extended summer on Saturday. A cold front will usher in wetter, cooler weather, and there’s even the possibility of high mountain snow Saturday night. Sunday will be mostly dry and cool, with high temperatures only in the mid 50s. That’s actually a lot closer to average than the weather we’ve been experiencing lately! Beyond Sunday, there’s not a lot of certainty in the forecast in terms of precipitation. However, it looks like the fall temperatures are settling in for the duration.