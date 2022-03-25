NCAA Women’s Basketball comes to the Spokane Arena

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs may be out of the NCAA Tournament, but the tournament is now in Spokane.

Three games. Two days of competition. One team headed to the Final Four.

The NCAA DI Women’s Basketball Championship is here! It’s the Spokane Regional — time to see Stanford, Maryland, Ohio State and Texas on the court at the Spokane Arena.

The Sweet 16 games are on Friday, March 25: The Ohio Buckeyes are set to play the Texas Longhorns at 4 p.m.

The Maryland Terrapins will play the Stanford Cardinal at 6:30 p.m.

On Sunday, March 27, the winner of each game will be in the Elite Eight, playing to be in the Final Four at 6 p.m.

Get your tickets to the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight games on the Spokane Arena website.

Those who buy tickets will be placed on a priority waiting list for an early opportunity to buy tickets to the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship games that will play in the Spokane Arena.

