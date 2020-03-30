NCAA grants extra year for spring athletes, says no to winter sports

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

The NCAA will pay $375 million less in allocations to its member institutions after the NCAA tournament cancellation

SPOKANE, Wash. — The NCAA will permit spring sport athletes who had their seasons shortened by the coronavirus outbreak to have an additional year of eligibility.

The NCAA Division I Council voted Monday to give college athletes who compete in spring sports such as baseball, softball and lacrosse a way to get back the season they lost, but did not guarantee financial aid. The individual schools can also apply to get an extra year extended to each spring sport student-athlete’s five year clock as well. In essence that would give every spring sports athlete an extra year to compete. However the amount of scholarship money or aid given to those getting extra time is up to the schools and can be decresesed or cut all together.

Winter sports were not included in that decision as council members declined to extend eligibility for student-athletes in sports where all or most of their regular seasons were completed.

