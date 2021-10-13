NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball returns to Spokane for March Madness

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — March Madness is coming to Spokane!

The NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship – Spokane Regional will take place at the Spokane Arena March 25 through March 28, 2022.

Fans will attend the Sweet Sixteen and the Elite Eight games, and will watch one team make their way to the Final Four in Minneapolis.

Still not sold on buying tickets? There’s a sweet deal available.

People who buy tickets to the tournament will be placed on a waiting list, which will give them the priority access to purchase tickets for the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship hosted at the Spokane Arena.

Tickets go on sale at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, October 19.

