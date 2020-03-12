NCAA cancels men’s and women’s basketball tournaments

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Gonzaga's Killian Tille and Joel Ayayi share a laugh on the bench during the game against Pacific. Gonzaga won 92-59.

The NCAA announced Thursday it will cancel the upcoming Division 1 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships.

“This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impraticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decision by other entities,” the NCAA said in a statement.

Five-time national champion Duke University was the first to announce it would not play in the tournament because of coronavirus concerns. The University of Kansas has said in a statement it was canceling athletic travel indefinitely and athletics competitions have been suspended indefinitely.

The first round of the tournament was set to be held in Spokane with the Gonzaga men’s basketball team likely set to play there as a number one seed.

