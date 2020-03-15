NBA’s Rudy Gobert: ‘I wish I would’ve taken this thing more seriously’

Alyssa Charlston

Rudy Gobert releases video saying he wishes he would have taken COVID19 more seriously.

The first NBA player to test positive for COVID19, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert released a message on Twitter via @NBA on Sunday.

This comes days after he was tested for the virus, when he intentionally touched several reporter microphones during a press conference as a joke.

He says he is feeling better each day, but also expressed minor regret for how he handled the situation.

Since testing positive, Gobert reportedly “donated $200,000 to assist with paying part-time employees of the arena since many have lost wages due to the closures. He also donated $100,000 to families affected by the coronavirus pandemic in Oklahoma City. An additional $111,000 was sent to France for relief efforts,” according to Sports Illustrated.

Golden State Warrior Steph Curry added to Corona Virus advocacy on Sunday by encouraging social distancing in order to “flatten the curve.”

We all have to take responsibility for ourselves and do whatever it takes to #stopthespread. There’s a sense of urgency to flatten the curve and give ourselves and the healthcare system the best chance to get through this pandemic. Share this message and let’s protect each other! pic.twitter.com/T8JfydahCu — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 15, 2020

