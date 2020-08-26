NBA players choose to boycott Wednesday playoff games in the name of social justice

NBA players are boycotting at least two playoff games, with the potential for three in the name of social justice Photo is from July 30, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

Orlando – All three games set for Wednesday in the NBA playoffs will not be played. Players from all six teams are deciding to boycott the games after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The Milwaukee Bucks, one of the favorites to win the Finals this year, decided not to leave their locker room minutes before their game against the Orlando Magic.

Video of the shooting circled on Twitter Sunday night, and many NBA players were upset and took to Twitter to express their views. Utah Jazz player Donovan Mitchell is one of many NBA players speaking against police brutality.

Shortly after the Bucks chose to boycott, news about the remaining two games Wednesday night came down. The Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets will not play, and neither with the Los Angeles Lakers against the Portland Trailblazers.

All games are postponed, and Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled, NBA says. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2020

The Bucks have a 3-1 lead in the series and had a chance to advance tonight. The Rockets-Thunder series is tied at two games a piece, and the Lakers had a chance to win their series against the Portland Trailblazers.

For now, the games are postponed as the country awaits a response from NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

