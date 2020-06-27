NBA releases restart schedule starting July 30, Lakers and Clippers part of double-header

The NBA released the official return-to-play schedule for 2020 beginning July 30

Three long months ago, the NBA was the first professional sports league in America to put their season on an indefinite pause after Utah Jazz Center Rudy Gobert was the first player to test positive for the coronavirus.

On Friday, they released the official schedule for their July 30 restart in Orlando, Fla. Access the full schedule here.

The NBA today released its complete game schedule and national television schedules for TNT, ESPN, ABC and NBA TV for the “seeding games,” which will be played July 30 – Aug. 14 to tip off the resumption of the 2019-20 season. #WholeNewGame https://t.co/REVq8KJti3 — NBA (@NBA) June 26, 2020

Games will be played from 9:30 a.m. PT until nearly 9 p.m. PT on weekends, and on weekdays, they will start around 10 a.m. PT.

The only bad news to put a damper on the day was 16 players out the 302 that will be in Orlando to play tested positive for COVID-19 in the first wave of mandatory tested, the NBA announced Friday.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said there is a possibility they would stop play if there is a “significant spread” of the virus once they resume play.

