NBA Draft to be filled with former Gonzaga Bulldogs

by Keith Osso

Michael Conroy Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) celebrates after making a basket during the second half of the championship game against Baylor in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

SPOKANE, Wash. — The NBA Draft will happen Thursday night and for the first time ever, we are expecting to see four former Gonzaga players taken in the same draft.

Jalen Suggs will go in the first few picks, Corey Kispert is expected to be a lottery pick, Joel Ayayi could sneak into the tail end of the first round, and Filip Petrusev, who left Gonzaga last year, is expected to go in the second round.

Two years ago, Gonzaga made program history by having Rui Hachimura and Brandon Clarke both get selected in the first 21 picks of the draft, but this week is expected to be even better.

Starting with Jalen Suggs, he’s been projected anywhere from the number two overall to the number five overall pick. Corey Kispert is also expected to go somewhere around picks 10-14.

The NBA draft broadcast will get going at 5pm Pacific time and you can watch it on KXLY ABC 4.

RELATED: Report: Gonzaga and UCLA to play Final four rematch in November

READ: Report: Gonzaga and UCLA to play Final Four rematch in November

RELATED: Gonzaga student-athletes to receive NIL content expertise from GU School of Business

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.