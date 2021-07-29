NBA Draft preview: Joel Ayayi

SPOKANE, Wash. — Perhaps no player in Gonzaga history has improved his game more in his time in Spokane more than Joel Ayayi, and he will now hear his name called in the NBA draft Thursday night.

Ayayi had a tough time finding playing time his first season and a half at Gonzaga. What he did after that would change his future. Ayayi constantly evolved his game to the point where he was one of the most valuable pieces to the teams run to the championship game.

He is more than capable in the scoring department, but that wasn’t really his role on last year’s team. Ayayi is one of the best rebounding guards we’ve had here in Spokane and that always translates to any league. Ayayi can shoot, pass, defend, and anything else you need him to do.

Ayayi is the kind of player that championship teams need, a good athlete that isn’t afraid to do the hard work inside.

His size is better than you might expect at 6’5, Ayayi can play a variety of guard positions.

There is a chance Ayayi could sneak into the end of the first round which would give Gonzaga three first-rounders for the first time ever. He most certainly will be gone early in the second round.

The NBA draft broadcast begins Thursday at 5pm Pacific time and can be watched on KXLY ABC 4.

RELATED: NBA Draft preview: Jalen Suggs

READ: NBA Draft preview: Corey Kispert

RELATED: NBA Draft to be filled with former Gonzaga Bulldogs