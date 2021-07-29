NBA Draft preview: Jalen Suggs

SPOKANE, Wash. — At the time Jalen Suggs committed to play for the Gonzaga Bulldogs, he was the highest rated recruit in program history. On Thursday, he has a chance to be the highest drafted Zag in program history.

Suggs did everything he needed to do in his one season in Spokane to show NBA scouts how high his ceiling is. He was the floor general on the number one ranked team in the nation from day one until the last day when they lost to Baylor in the championship game.

No game was too big for Suggs, who showed he belonged with the most talented players in the country.

Over time, Suggs will improve on his ability to finish in different ways around the rim and perhaps be more consistent from deep, but he is a massive competitor with a motor that doesn’t shut off. His passing ability proved to be elite at Gonzaga and should only get better the longer he plays.

No player Gonzaga has ever had plays more downhill than Jalen Suggs. When he decided to go to the rim, he was going full tilt almost looking for contact, that should translate well to the NBA.

It’s highly doubtful Suggs will go number one to Detroit, but after that, all bets are off.

The most common teams Suggs has been linked to by expert mock drafting services is number four to Toronto, or number five to Orlando.

Adam Morrison is currently the highest drafted player in Gonzaga history as he was taken number three overall by Charlotte.

The NBA draft broadcast will begin Thursday night at 5pm Pacific time on KXLY ABC 4.

