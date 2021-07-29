NBA Draft preview: Corey Kispert

SPOKANE, Wash. — One of the most successful players in college basketball history, Corey Kispert, has left his mark at Gonzaga and now looks ahead to his career in the NBA.

Kispert is one of few that were invited to the draft Green Room, so you would expect him to be a lottery pick.

The leader of the national runner-up Zags this last season has put himself in this position by his ability to shoot the three, and his legendary work ethic.

Players and coaches at Gonzaga marveled all season at how many shots Kispert gets up every day. All that hard work is about to pay off as he will hear his name in the first round of the draft.

Kispert has honed his game through the years at Gonzaga, taking himself from a good college basketball player, to an All-American.

Kispert is one of the best shooters in this class, that skill alone is what will catch the eye of scouts. But when you look closer at his game you will see the vision, the athleticism, the unselfishness, and the leadership.

When looking through the history of Gonzaga basketball it will be hard to find a better example of a great basketball player, but an even better man.

Kispert should be in play anywhere from pick number 9 to pick number 16. His most common slot in various mock drafts is between picks 10-13. A lot of the experts have Kiseprt going number 13 to Indiana where he would be reunited with Domantas Saboins.

The NBA draft broadcast will begin Thursday night at 5pm Pacific time on KXLY ABC 4.

