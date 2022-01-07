NBA announcer apologizes for referencing Kevin Porter Jr.’s father with ‘trigger’ comment, says he thought his dad was someone else

by Chad Strazzara

CREDIT: AP Images

HOUSTON– An NBA announcer is saying he mistakenly referenced the wrong man as Houston Rockets player and Seattle native, Kevin Porter Jr.’s father in Wednesday night’s game between the Rockets and the Washington Wizards.

“Porter Jr., like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time,” said Wizards broadcaster Glenn Consor — after Porter Jr. hit a last-second, game-winning three-pointer.

Porter Jr’s father was charged with the first-degree murder of a 14-year-old in 1993, after a firearm was reportedly, accidentally discharged. according to a case docket with the King County Superior Court.

Porter Sr. pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to prison time. Following his release and the birth of his son, Porter Sr was shot and killed in Seattle in 2004.

Consor revealed on Thursday that he mistakenly thought Porter Jr. was the son of a former NBA player — also with the name Kevin Porter — who played several seasons for the Wizards in the 1970s and early ’80s. Consor additionally shared that he reached out to Porter Jr to offer an apology.

Porter Jr. attended Seattle’s Rainier Beach High School — notable for its many alumni who have gone on to play in the NBA. He graduated in 2018 and went on to play one season for the University of Southern California before entering the NBA.

“Kevin Porter Jr., like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time” I can’t believe this was actually said on the Wizards broadcast.. Completely inexcusable. pic.twitter.com/bZcWEVqPOP — Braddeaux (@BraddeauxNBA) January 6, 2022

