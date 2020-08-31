Natural gas line break reported on Apache Pass Road, people asked to shelter in place

Erin Robinson

Credit: SCFD8

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — People living near Apache Pass Road should shelter in place as firefighters and Avista work to repair a natural gas line break.

The affected area is to the east of Iller Creek Conservation Area and west of Highway 27.

Firefighters from District 8 and Spokane Valley Fire have already responded to the scene and Avista Utilities crews are on their way.

