Natural gas leak prompts shelter-in-place order at Warden High School

by Erin Robinson

WARDEN, Wash. — Warden High School is sheltering-in-place because of a natural gas line break nearby.

First responders are heading to the scene.

Natural gas line break near Warden High School. Warden HS is in Shelter-In-Place mode. The public is asked to stay away from the area. Responders on the scene. Sheriff's PIO enroute. pic.twitter.com/Y4ViICXPz4 — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) February 14, 2022

The public is asked to stay away from the area.

