NATIVE Project scheduling appointments for Pfizer vaccine booster

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you’re looking to get a COVID booster in the near future, the NATIVE Project is scheduling appointments right now for Pfizer’s third dose.

They are offering them to people 18 and older. However, you have to wait six months after getting Pfizer’s second dose to get the booster.

You can only get a booster if you fall under these groups:

You’re 65 and older

A resident of long-term care facilities

You’re 50-64 with underlying medical conditions

You’re 18-49 with underlying medical conditions (case-to-case basis)

You have an increased risk of exposure due to work environment

It’s been six months since your second Pfizer COVID-19 dose.

If you fall under these groups, here is the booster schedule:

If you got fully vaccinated in January, February or March, you can schedule an appointment right now.

Those who got vaccinated in April can schedule sometime this month.

Those who vaccinated in May can schedule in November.

Those fully vaccinated in June can schedule in December.

Finally, those who got the vaccine in July will have to wait until January of next year.

To schedule an appointment, you can call 509-209-6281.

